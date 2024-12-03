SaverOne 2014 launches new pilot project with luxury, sports car manufacturer

SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) announces the launch of a new pilot project with a globally renowned Italian luxury and sports car manufacturer. The pilot project involves the installation of SaverOne’s distracted driving prevention system in an initial group of employee vehicles, potentially a first step in the installation of SaverOne’s systems across the manufacturer’s broader employee fleet of approximately 200 vehicles.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SVRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.