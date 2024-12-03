Saverex Eyes Increased Stake in Exmar NV

Exmar NV (GB:0EEV) has released an update.

S averex NV is considering a voluntary public takeover bid for the remaining shares of Exmar NV, offering EUR 11.50 per share, which is a substantial premium over recent trading prices. Saverex, already the controlling shareholder, aims to consolidate its ownership, subject to certain conditions. The board of Exmar supports this potential move, which could lead to a simplified squeeze-out bid if successful.

