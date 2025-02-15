$SAVEQ Earnings Preview: Recent $SAVEQ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SAVEQ ($SAVEQ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,198,574,538 and earnings of -$1.53 per share.

$SAVEQ Insider Trading Activity

$SAVEQ insiders have traded $SAVEQ stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAVEQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. BENDORAITIS (EVP and COO) sold 75,268 shares for an estimated $64,293

H. MCINTYRE GARDNER sold 48,290 shares for an estimated $41,529

THOMAS C CANFIELD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $29,630 .

. BARCLAY G JONES sold 29,689 shares for an estimated $25,764

CHRISTINE P RICHARDS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $16,760

ROCKY WIGGINS (SVP and CIO) sold 25,966 shares for an estimated $16,098

ROBERT D JOHNSON sold 24,735 shares for an estimated $15,194

MELINDA C GRINDLE (SVP & CHRO) sold 15,028 shares for an estimated $12,102

MARK B DUNKERLEY sold 20,217 shares for an estimated $11,928

BRIAN J. MCMENAMY (VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,175 shares for an estimated $9,379 .

. MYRNA SOTO sold 10,570 shares for an estimated $5,972

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,020

EDWARD M III CHRISTIE (President and CEO) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $714

