Savencia (EPA:SAVE) Price Target Decreased by 5.24% to 64.62

The average one-year price target for Savencia (EPA:SAVE) has been revised to 64.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 68.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 70.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.22% from the latest reported closing price of 54.20 / share.

Savencia Maintains 2.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savencia. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 35K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 8.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

