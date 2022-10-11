The 2022 holiday shopping season has gotten off to an earlier-than-normal start, even by modern-day standards. For that, you can thank retailers trying to move out excess inventory by offering deep discounts and promoting early holiday deals.

See: 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

While that’s good news for shoppers, some experts predict a ho ho ho-hum season for retailers. Not only have many consumers already loaded up on holiday gifts because of marked-down merchandise, but many aim to curb their holiday spending because of high inflation and an uncertain economy.

The upshot is that shoppers will likely avoid some of the problems they had last year, when many popular gifts sold out early because of supply-chain issues.

That doesn’t mean you can afford to wait until the last minute to do all your shopping this year. As usual, holiday gifts in high demand could be in short supply by the time December rolls around.

Here are 10 holiday gifts you might want to purchase sooner than later before they become scarce, based on various media and shopping websites:

Theragun massage tools : $195 and up from Amazon

: $195 and up from Amazon Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer : $120 from Amazon

: $120 from Amazon Microsoft Xbox Series S : $292 from Walmart

: $292 from Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 : $429 from Amazon

: $429 from Amazon PlayStation 5 : $500 from Target

: $500 from Target Keurig K-Mini coffee maker : $80 from Amazon

: $80 from Amazon Apple AirPods Max : $500 from Best Buy

: $500 from Best Buy Razor Euro-Style Electric Scooter : $249 from Walmart

: $249 from Walmart Nexgrill Deluxe 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill : $299 from Home Depot

: $299 from Home Depot Amazon Echo Show 8: $130 from Amazon

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save Time and Money Buying 10 Hot Holiday Gifts Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.