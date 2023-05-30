A foreign transaction fee is a maddeningly arbitrary penalty (usually between 2% and 5%) that you may have discovered on your credit card statement after returning home from an exciting overseas trip.

Credit card issuers will charge you for the privilege of using their card outside the U.S. But did you know that you could still be charged this fee without ever leaving the country? Even if you’re sitting in the middle of a cornfield in Nebraska, you’re not safe from foreign transaction fees.

Here’s the bottom line: If your purchase was not processed within the U.S., you’re probably getting hit with a foreign transaction fee. A great example of this is when purchasing international flights. If you’re not careful, you could end up with a 3% surcharge on your card statement.

Fortunately, avoiding these fees is as simple as using the right credit card. Let’s take a look at how you can save on international flights with no foreign transaction fee cards.

How Can You Save on International Flights Using No Foreign Transaction Fee Cards?

The chances of being charged a foreign transaction fee for international airfare are surprisingly high. There are a few ways to anticipate your card being charged from outside the U.S. when buying airfare:

Your bill is not in U.S. dollars

You’re buying the ticket from a foreign carrier or OTA

Your origin airport is outside the U.S. Even If you’re flying to the U.S., your card may be charged in the country where your travel begins

Here’s an example—Let’s say you want to fly from New York (JFK) to Dubai (DXB), and you purchase two one-way tickets instead of one round-trip ticket. Your outbound flight will appear in U.S. dollars, because your origin flight is in the U.S.

However, your return flight will appear in UAE dirham—and will likely be processed in the United Arab Emirates by default because your origin flight is from Dubai.

No matter the situation, you won’t have to worry about paying pesky foreign transaction fees when you’re using a card that waives them. A common fee is 3%—which, when you’re making a purchase of considerable size (like airfare), can result in an eye-popping expense. Purchasing airfare for a family of four could quite easily incur over $100 in foreign transaction fees.

What Are No Foreign Transaction Fee Cards?

Many credit cards come with a built-in benefit that will protect you from foreign transaction fees. You’re free to use them abroad (or with foreign merchants), and you’ll only be charged for what you buy. The card automatically eats the fee for you, so it never even appears on your bill.

Here are a few of our top no foreign transaction fee credit cards:

These are all travel credit cards built to be solid companions when traveling outside the U.S. But there are also plenty of non-travel credit cards that waive foreign transaction fees—even some that don’t charge an annual fee, such as the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card. Whatever your circumstance, there’s bound to be a no foreign transaction fee credit card suited for you.

How To Choose the Best No Foreign Transaction Fee Credit Card

To choose the best no foreign transaction fee credit card for your lifestyle, you need to assess your goals beyond this single benefit. Loads of cards waive these fees—so what else is important to you?

Are you trying to avoid foreign transaction fees because you want to travel overseas? Visa Infinite cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card¹ offer additional perks like top-notch travel insurance, annual travel statement credits, airport lounge access and lots more.

Are you less interested in globetrotting and simply find yourself frequently making purchases from foreign merchants online? You may do better with a credit card such as the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card. This no annual fee credit card offers an incredible return on everyday spending and is less geared toward travel.

Are you just starting your credit journey and want a card that you can take with you internationally? The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa® Secured Card * could be a perfect fit. You’ll only need fair credit to qualify, and it provides an above-average earning rate for common expenses like dining, grocery stores, gas stations and streaming services.

Read our post on how to choose the best second credit card for practical advice about attributes to look for when selecting a credit card.

How To Avoid Foreign Transaction Fees

While using the right credit card is far and away the easiest method of avoiding foreign transaction fees, there are other ways to go about it. As an example, some checking accounts and debit cards tout waived foreign transaction fees.

And, of course, you can use cash. When going on a trip, exchange your cash for local currency before leaving the U.S. If you work with your bank to acquire the currency you need for your trip, you can avoid the often sky-high fees that you’ll find with international ATMs or airport currency exchanges.

These options are all less secure than using a credit card, so we recommend applying for a no foreign transaction fee credit card instead. Credit cards provide fraud protections that you simply won’t get from cash or a debit card.

Bottom Line

Your safest bet when booking international flights is to make your preferred payment method a credit card that waives foreign transaction fees. The last thing you want is a surprise 3% fee mocking you from your transaction history.

If you make a habit of booking international trips, be sure to read our post on four tools to help you book your own award tickets. You could save thousands of dollars per year by implementing some very simple principles.

¹For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.