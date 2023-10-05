Save More Money by Comparing Amazon Prime Day (Oct. 10-11) Deals Against Target, Walmart and BJ’s

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, slated for this Oct. 10 and 11, promise to have amazing sales on everything from fall décor and clothing to home electronics.

Discover: 10 Best Costco Items To Buy for Less Than $10

See: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Since 2015, Amazon has been hosting Prime Day in July. In 2022, Amazon launched a second Prime celebration, the Prime Early Access Savings event, in mid-October as a lead-in to the holiday shopping season. Amazon has renamed this year’s October event Prime Big Deal Days.

Find: 6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This September

Just as other online and brick-and-mortar retailers host their own sales to coincide with the summer event, retailers like Target, Walmart and BJ’s are hosting special sale days this October.

Don’t assume you’ll find the lowest prices by shopping Amazon on Oct. 10 and 11. Consider what other retailers have to offer, as you can snag significant savings on toys, household goods and even foods and beverages this month.

Target Circle Week Starts a Season-Long Celebration

The Krazy Coupon Lady previously recommended to GOBankingRates that shoppers check out Target for toys. You can save $10 on a $50 purchase or $25 on a $100 purchase during Circle Week, Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

You can also earn a $5 Target gift card on health and beauty purchases of $25 or more through Oct. 6.

Target, so far, beats out Amazon’s price for the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, with an incredible deal of $300. But it remains to be seen whether Amazon’s price drops during Prime Big Deal Days.

You might also snag better deals on home electronics. Target is offering a Hisense 65″ 4K UHD Smart Google TV, regularly $399, for $329, separate from its Circle Week deals and online only. A similar model with most of the same features is on sale for $398 on Amazon.

Make sure to check the Circle app or the Target website to see the Deal of the Day every day between now and Dec. 24.

Walmart Deals Holiday Kick Off Sale Delivers Savings

Walmart is getting a jump on Amazon by running its Holiday Kickoff Sale Oct. 9 through Oct. 12. The retailer hasn’t released any early pricing, according to Mashable, but some of the deals you can expect include discounts on Apple Watches and savings on laptop computers and Chromebooks, small kitchen appliances and toys.

You don’t need to be a Walmart+ subscriber to take advantage of the savings. But if you want to qualify for free shipping and other benefits, you can sign up for a free trial during the sale.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: WOW Days Deliver Cash Back

BJ’s Wholesale Club wants to “wow” shoppers this fall with a WOW Days savings event from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12. When you make a purchase of $100 or more, you’ll also get a $10 reward added to your membership card, valid from Oct. 16 through Nov. 16.

GOBankingRates discovered that the iRobot Roomba i3 still costs less on Amazon. But some items cost less at BJs.

Some sales you can find include the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for $199. That’s the same as Amazon’s price right now, but you’ll also get $10 back with your BJ’s purchase. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Indoor Camera Bundle is $149, plus $10 off, at BJ’s. Amazon has the doorbell without the camera for $199 right now, although that price may drop on Prime Day.

For kids, the Frost Rush Snow Bike Sled Racer is 39.99 at BJ’s. Amazon’s price is $99. The Kid Motorz Mercedes Benz CLS350 Ride-On, which is not available from Amazon, is just $129.99.

Pro Tips for Shopping the Sales

It pays to download a shopping app such as CapitalOne Shopping or Honey to ensure you’re taking advantage of the lowest prices. Make sure you have your store memberships active and that you’re logged into your account to get the best prices at these retailers.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save More Money by Comparing Amazon Prime Day (Oct. 10-11) Deals Against Target, Walmart and BJ’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.