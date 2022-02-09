SAVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.69, changing hands as high as $27.92 per share. Spirit Airlines Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.40 per share, with $40.7691 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.44.

