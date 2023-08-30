Save a Tree, Use Web3

In 2023, we find ourselves in a prime position to leverage cutting-edge technologies to confront and resolve some of the most critical environmental challenges of our era. The digital, decentralized paradigm of Web3 is no longer a distant future or an abstract concept, it's our present reality. And it's high time we exploit its full potential, especially in our ongoing fight against deforestation and related environmental issues.

Marc Johnson is the head of climate and ESG for Filecoin Green, a not-for-profit, public goods company that endeavors to decarbonize the Filecoin Network.

One such issue is deforestation, a persistent global concern that has devastating consequences for climate change, biodiversity and indigenous communities. Recent legislation in the European Union mandates products sold in the shared market not contribute to deforestation anywhere in the world. That's a significant stride forward but it also raises complex challenges in terms of verification and compliance.

That's where Web3 technologies come in, offering a potentially game-changing solution.

Web3 technologies are generally known for their foundational role in cryptocurrencies, but they have far-reaching applications beyond finance. By using content-addressed data and decentralized data storage, these technologies can help ensure that every product, from cocoa to printed paper, entering or exiting a market can be traced back to its source. This would provide irrefutable evidence of a product's relationship to deforestation.

As such, Web3 technologies could be the key to helping companies comply with the new environmental regulations.

How would all this work? Imagine every product, say a bar of chocolate or a ream of paper, carrying a unique digital fingerprint, one that is registered on a blockchain-based system. This fingerprint contains information about the entire lifecycle of the product — from the plantation where the raw materials were grown to the processes employed in its creation to its final point of sale.

The use of content-addressed data allows for the permanent recording of this information on a decentralized database. Unlike traditional databases that identify data based on its location, content-addressed storage identifies data based on its content. This method ensures data immutability, which is crucial in verifying a product's origins. A company or regulator could look at this digital fingerprint at any point and determine with certainty whether the product has contributed to deforestation.

Moreover, the decentralized nature of most Web3 technologies can help ensure this information is not subject to manipulation by any single party. The trustless and transparent nature of these systems could significantly reduce the risk of falsified information, a concern that has plagued traditional supply chain systems for years.

The great transition

It is vital to remember, however, that the successful implementation of this system will require widespread adoption across various sectors and stakeholder groups. Companies will need to transition from traditional supply chain systems to Web3-enabled ones, a task that could prove challenging given the inherent resistance to technological transformation.

Nevertheless, the benefits of Web3 technologies in easing this transition period should not be underestimated. By providing a robust system for data verification, a system based on content-addressed data could mitigate potential fines companies may face for non-compliance. For the new EU regulations, if a company fails to carry out quality controls, it could be fined up to 4% of its total annual turnover. A 4% loss of total annual turnover is a significant deterrent, making the investment in Web3 technologies an economically sound decision.

It is also worth noting that this system could aid in promoting responsible consumption. As consumers become more informed about the environmental impact of their purchases, they could make conscious choices to buy deforestation-free products. This would not only foster consumer trust but also incentivize companies to pursue more sustainable practices.

In summary, Web3 technologies (especially content-addressed data and decentralized data storage) with their unique blend of transparency, security and immutability, could prove to be the answer to the complexities of deforestation compliance. As the world moves towards more sustainable practices, it will need technology that can keep pace. With the appropriate adoption and investment, Web3 technologies could offer the solution.

It's time for stakeholders to recognize that Web3 technologies are not merely a speculative tool or a fleeting trend, but a powerful solution that could help safeguard our environment. By applying these technologies to challenges such as deforestation compliance, we are taking a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

