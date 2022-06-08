Save 40% on Fall Travel Booked Through Thursday With Southwest Airlines

With travel costs rising, we're all searching for great flight deals. If you're planning a fall trip, you may want to consider booking with Southwest Airlines. The airline is running a limited-time sale where you can score 40% off base fares for select fall travel dates. Find out what you need to know so you can save money on your autumn adventure.

Southwest runs sales several times throughout the year. When you book during these money-saving sales, you can score cheap airfare. This is a smart way to prioritize your travel goals while keeping more money in your bank account.

How to score 40% off fall flights

The airline is running a sale from June 7, 2022, through June 9, 2022.

Since the sale ends tomorrow night, you'll need to act fast.

Here is what you need to know about the sale:

Use promo code "FALL40" to save 40% on base fares.

Discounts are applied before taxes and fees.

You must book your flight before 11:59 CDT on June 9, 2022.

Travel dates must be between August 16, 2022, and November 5, 2022.

Discounts are available on select flights and select dates.

Seats may be limited.

If you've been meaning to book a flight for an upcoming trip, this sale gives you the perfect excuse to do so now. You may be able to score an affordable flight for the fall.

Flying with Southwest could save you money

Travelers like to fly with Southwest because the airline has a generous baggage policy. Regardless of ticket type, all passengers can check two bags for free. If you're not team carry-on-only, this can be a nice perk.

Most airlines charge fees for checked bags unless you're an elite status member or have the right airline credit card in your wallet. Instead of paying $30 per checked bag when flying with another airline, flying with Southwest is an excellent way to avoid paying checked baggage fees.

Plan now to prepare for upcoming travel costs

As you plan your fall travels, you may want to outline a vacation budget. Flight costs aren't the only expense you'll need to consider, and you want to make sure that you don't ignore your financial goals.

By taking the time to plan now, you can continue to set money aside in your savings account to cover other travel costs like accommodations, activities, and food.

We recommend using an airline credit card or travel credit card when booking your flight. You can earn valuable rewards and earn free travel. If you're a Southwest loyalist, review our best Southwest Airlines credit cards list.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.