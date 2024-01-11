Save $40 On A Costco Membership With This Deal

If saving more and spending less was one of your financial New Year's resolutions for 2024, you’re likely looking for easy ways to cut costs. One solution you may have considered is changing up where you shop, as well as what you buy. And if you’ve toyed with the idea of buying in bulk, there’s no doubt you’ve likely considered a Costco membership.

One of the most popular warehouse clubs, Costco has approximately 129.5 million cardholders, and was ranked third in the National Retail Federation’s top 100 Retailers. And thanks to a new deal, you could save up to $40 on a one year membership.

Costco offers competitive prices on any kind of product you can imagine — furniture, food, clothing, etc. — and constantly has special deals and discounts to help you save even more. In fact, check out these 2024 Costco deals to see how you can save this January, with everything from laptops to vacuums to laundry detergent on sale.

However, there is one barrier to shopping at Costco, and that's its membership fee. In order to shop at a Costco warehouse, as well as to score the best online prices, you’ll need to be a member. Gold Star and Business memberships each cost $60 annually, while an Executive membership costs $120 annually.

If you're interested in becoming a member, but the cost has been holding you back from enrolling, you may be interested in Stack Social's current deal.

Save on a 2024 Costco membership

Right now, Stack Social is offering a deal that can save you money on a one-year Costco membership in the form of a digital gift card. With this deal, there are two options to choose from.

Gold Star Membership + $20 Shop Card: The first deal Stack Social offers is a discount on a Gold Star Costco membership. How it works is you'll buy a Gold Star membership for $60, and then receive a $20 digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of your purchase, effectively bringing the price of a membership to just $40 a year.

With a Gold Star membership, you'll be able to shop at all Costco warehouses and online at Costco.com, receive 2 Membership Cards for you and a family member, and are entitled to a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Shop Card: The second deal is on an Executive Gold Star membership. You'll pay $120 for an Executive membership, and then receive a $40 gift card by email, effectively bringing the price of an annual membership to just $80.

With Costco's highest level of membership, you'll enjoy all the benefits of Gold Star members, plus more. You'll earn an annual 2% reward on up to $1,000 on eligible Costco and Costco Travel purchases, as well as benefit from additional perks and discounts on many Costco services.

Both deals are available for new members in the U.S. & Puerto Rico only, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. The max quantity that can be purchases by each customer is 2; one membership must be for personal use, while the other must be gifted.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.