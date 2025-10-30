Savaria (SISXF) Price Target Increased by 15.16% to 19.01

The average one-year price target for Savaria (OTCPK:SISXF) has been revised to $19.01 / share. This is an increase of 15.16% from the prior estimate of $16.51 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.59 to a high of $20.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.58% from the latest reported closing price of $13.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savaria. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SISXF is 0.03%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 1,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 398K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SISXF by 46.04% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 268K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 192K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SISXF by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SISXF by 16.72% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 105K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.