Savaria downgraded to Market Perform from Buy at Cormark

Cormark downgraded Savaria (SISXF) to Market Perform from Buy with a C$25 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SISXF:
- Savaria Reports Strong Q3 Results and Growth
- Savaria Corporation to Release Q3 2024 Results
- Savaria price target raised to C$27 from C$22 at National Bank
- Savaria Declares Dividend Amid Global Expansion
- Savaria price target raised to C$30 from C$24 at TD Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.