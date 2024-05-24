News & Insights

Savaria Announces Monthly Dividend Payout

May 24, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Savaria (TSE:SIS) has released an update.

Savaria Corporation, a key player in the accessibility industry, has announced a monthly dividend of $0.0433 per share, which will be payable on June 7, 2024, to its shareholders on record as of May 31, 2024. The company is known for its wide range of accessibility products, including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and elevators, and it operates a global network of dealers and direct sales offices.

