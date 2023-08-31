Savara (SVRA) Price Target Increased by 17.02% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 17.02% from the prior estimate of 4.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savara. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 63.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVRA is 0.39%, a decrease of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.07% to 90,841K shares. The put/call ratio of SVRA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 24,138K shares representing 17.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 11,623K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,908K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 6,352K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,065K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVRA by 40.22% over the last quarter.

Savara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Its lead program, molgramostim, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Its management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.

