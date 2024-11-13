Savara price target lowered to $6 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Savara (SVRA) to $6 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm questions if Savara will be able to reach its goal of identifying 1,000 patients by the Molbreevi launch.
