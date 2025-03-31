SAVARA Earnings Preview: Recent $SVRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SAVARA ($SVRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SVRA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SAVARA Insider Trading Activity

SAVARA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A RAMSAY purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $287,600

MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828

DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277

JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $59,071

RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SAVARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of SAVARA stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAVARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVRA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SAVARA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SVRA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.