Savannah Resources Welcomes New Major Shareholder

Savannah Resources (GB:SAV) has released an update.

Savannah Resources Plc has announced a significant change in shareholding as Grupo Lusiaves SGPS, S.A. acquires a major stake, now owning 3.20% of the company’s voting rights. This movement underscores the value of Savannah’s Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, which is slated to commence production in 2026, contributing substantially to Europe’s lithium battery supply chain. The company’s growth trajectory is closely watched by investors, given its potential to meet a considerable portion of the EU’s lithium production targets.

