Savannah Resources Sees Major Shareholding Shift

November 18, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Savannah Resources (GB:SAV) has released an update.

Savannah Resources has announced a significant shift in its voting rights structure following Mário Nuno Dos Santos Ferreira’s acquisition of shares, taking his voting rights in the company to 10%. As the sole owner of Europe’s largest lithium deposit, Savannah is poised to play a crucial role in the continent’s lithium supply chain, aligning with the EU’s critical raw material goals.

