Savannah Energy to pursue its legal rights over Chad's nationalisation move

March 24 (Reuters) - Savannah Energy SAVES.L said on Friday it plans to pursue all its legal rights, contesting Chad's move on Thursday to its upstream assets in the country.

Exxon Mobil XOM.N in December closed the sale of its operations in Chad and Cameroon to London-listed Savannah in a $407 million deal, but the Chadian government challenged the agreement.

