Savannah Energy (SVNNF) Price Target Decreased by 13.88% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Savannah Energy (OTCPK:SVNNF) has been revised to $0.49 / share. This is a decrease of 13.88% from the prior estimate of $0.57 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 246,485.00% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savannah Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVNNF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 140,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 119,057K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares , representing an increase of 97.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNNF by 84.59% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,000K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNNF by 15.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNNF by 16.86% over the last quarter.

EMCIX - Ashmore Emerging Markets Corporate Income Fund INSTITUTIONAL CLASS SHARES holds 2,259K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNNF by 28.27% over the last quarter.

