Savannah Energy raises 2022 revenue outlook, cuts capital spend forecast

December 20, 2022 — 02:44 am EST

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil and gas producer Savannah Energy SAVES.L raised its 2022 revenue forecast for its Nigerian and Nigerien assets on Tuesday, helped by higher production.

The London-listed company, which earlier this month closed its purchase of Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N assets in Chad, expects revenue of more than $270 million, from an earlier forecast of $215 million.

It also cut its 2022 capital expenditure outlook by more than half to $35 million.

