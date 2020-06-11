Saundra Roberts On Why Being At The 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality' Matters

Our #NasdaqFam takes pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

Interested on working with us? Explore careers at Nasdaq here.

We recently spoke with Saundra Roberts from our offices in Maryland.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I have a combined 28 years working with Nasdaq where the majority of my years were with the Corporate Client Group, followed by a few years with Global Information Services. Currently, I am a Project Manager Specialist in the Office of the Corporate Secretary where I administer the board of directors’ meetings and manage governance matters for our U.S. and our Canadian Exchanges. I must admit that I did leave Nasdaq for a couple of years; however, I am happy to be back with the #NasdaqFam!

How did you become involved with the OPEN and why?

I am an ally member of the OPEN and joined to provide my support to help the OPEN achieve its goals. I was raised in a very diverse urban community surrounded by people of different ethnicities and lifestyles. As a child, I never questioned the diversity. As a Black American adult, I question why too many adults don’t seem to have the same view that I had as a child. There’s this very unfortunate circumstance where too many people are pre-judged by and therefore treated differently simply based on their lifestyle and or their skin color rather than by their ability. I want to help change that so I became an ally member of the OPEN.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

I would definitely recommend that a new employee join the OPEN as it is, in my opinion, probably the most diverse groups of all the employee networks. You can join as a member or you can join as an ally. You will get a real sense of Nasdaq’s culture where there is acceptance, not just tolerance, and there are a number of ways to participate by discussing professional development, volunteering in the community, and/or enjoying social activities.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

Probably because it was the most recent and occurred during our work from home circumstances, I would have to say it was the Quarantine Day Party! The timing was perfect on a Friday, in the middle of the day, and six weeks into the quarantine. Everyone (members, allies, non-members, family members) enjoyed themselves dancing to the live DJ and just letting it all go.

Why are allies important now more than ever? How is someone a good ally?

Allies of the OPEN are just as important as members because allies help to shape the perspective of non-affiliated members by moving the needle from tolerance to acceptance, encouraging engagement in community events, promoting members’ skills and talents, and advocating for equitable policy considerations.

What does progress mean for a group like the OPEN today?

Nasdaq’s being named as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation speaks to the progress already achieved by the OPEN. I’m sure the OPEN actively influenced the specific LGBTQ policies and practices that earned Nasdaq this recognition. Maintaining the recognition requires continued progress in the form of active and continuous monitoring of current opportunities that could lead to revisions or implementation of new practices and policies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.