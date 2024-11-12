News & Insights

Saunders International Updates on Director’s Interest

November 12, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Saunders International Limited (AU:SND) has released an update.

Saunders International Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Benson acquiring 564,940 performance rights under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This increase in performance rights was approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting, signaling a potential boost in long-term incentives for the director.

