Saunders International Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) has experienced a notable change in substantial holding, with NAOS Asset Management Limited and related parties adjusting their interests. The voting power of their ordinary shares has shifted from 24,799,932 to 21,754,336, representing a reduction in their stake. This change reflects strategic adjustments by NAOS in their investment portfolio.

