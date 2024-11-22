News & Insights

Saunders International Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 22, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saunders International Limited (AU:SND) has released an update.

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) has experienced a notable change in substantial holding, with NAOS Asset Management Limited and related parties adjusting their interests. The voting power of their ordinary shares has shifted from 24,799,932 to 21,754,336, representing a reduction in their stake. This change reflects strategic adjustments by NAOS in their investment portfolio.

TipRanks
