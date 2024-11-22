Saunders International Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Saunders International Limited (AU:SND) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) has experienced a notable change in substantial holding, with NAOS Asset Management Limited and related parties adjusting their interests. The voting power of their ordinary shares has shifted from 24,799,932 to 21,754,336, representing a reduction in their stake. This change reflects strategic adjustments by NAOS in their investment portfolio.
For further insights into AU:SND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.