Saunders International Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

November 12, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Saunders International Limited (AU:SND) has released an update.

Saunders International Limited has announced the issuance of 564,940 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. Investors might find this strategic move significant in understanding the company’s employee compensation and retention strategies.

