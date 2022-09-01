Saul Centers' Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BFS.PRE was trading at a 6.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.16% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are trading flat.

