Saul Centers Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 9/30/21, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/15/21. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $26.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 9/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.53%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 0.6%.

