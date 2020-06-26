Markets
Saul Centers Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/30/20, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/15/20. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $22.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 6/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.52%, which compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently up about 4.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 0.8%.

