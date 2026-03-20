Saul Centers' Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRD shares, versus BFS:
Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Saul Centers Inc's 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRD) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 1.2%.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.