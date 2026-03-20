Saul Centers' Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Saul Centers Inc's 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $20.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.16% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BFS.PRD was trading at a 17.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.38% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRD shares, versus BFS:

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Saul Centers Inc's 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRD) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 1.2%.

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