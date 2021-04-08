Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Saul Centers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Bernard Saul bought US$572k worth of shares at a price of US$28.71 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$40.55. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Saul Centers insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BFS Insider Trading Volume April 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Saul Centers insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Saul Centers Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Saul Centers shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Saul Centers and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Saul Centers.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

