Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.69, the dividend yield is 7.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFS was $27.69, representing a -51.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.29 and a 17.88% increase over the 52 week low of $23.49.

BFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.36%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BFS as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 2.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BFS at 1.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.