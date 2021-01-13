Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BFS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFS was $32, representing a -44.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.16 and a 36.23% increase over the 52 week low of $23.49.

BFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports BFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.74%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BFS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 9.13% over the last 100 days.

