Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFS was $41, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.72 and a 74.54% increase over the 52 week low of $23.49.

BFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.36%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BFS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 27.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BFS at 3.5%.

