Saul Centers (FRA:SA4) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 38.10

The average one-year price target for Saul Centers (FRA:SA4) has been revised to 38.10 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 34.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.73 to a high of 39.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from the latest reported closing price of 33.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saul Centers. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SA4 is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 12,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,142K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA4 by 9.09% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,327K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA4 by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,294K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA4 by 13.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 911K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA4 by 10.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA4 by 7.86% over the last quarter.

