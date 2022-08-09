Saul Centers (BFS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.55, changing hands as low as $47.61 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.73 per share, with $56.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.97.

