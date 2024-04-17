Saul Centers (BFS) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) has been revised to 44.37 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 41.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.94 to a high of 45.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from the latest reported closing price of 35.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saul Centers. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFS is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 12,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BFS is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,141K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 2.56% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,318K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,054K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing a decrease of 20.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 54.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 868K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Saul Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

