Saul Centers (BFS) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Saul Centers said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.00%, the lowest has been 3.51%, and the highest has been 8.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.27% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saul Centers is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.27% from its latest reported closing price of $36.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saul Centers. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFS is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 12,410K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,116K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,320K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 46.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 956K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Saul Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.