Saudi's Ukraine support does not make up for OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says

Washington has noted Saudi Arabia's aid to Ukraine and its vote against Russian annexation at the United Nations, but those moves do not compensate for Riyadh's support of an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken, speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg, reiterated that President Joe Biden's administration was consulting with members of Congress on actions to ensure relations with Riyadh better reflect U.S. interests.

Most Popular