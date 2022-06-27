Saudi's SAGO buys 495,000 tonnes of wheat in tender for shipment Nov-Jan

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO on Monday bought 495,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment from November 2022 to January 2023.

SAGO said the average price for the wheat purchased was $441.93 per tonne.

The tender had sought hard milling wheat with 12.5% protein content and had closed on Friday.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, SAGO governor Ahmad Al-Fares added in a statement.

These purchases were made for shipment to three ports in dollars a tonne c&f with arrival period in 2022 in brackets for shipment to end December and 2023 for shipments in January:

Jeddah

- 65,000 tonnes from Cargill at $444.94 C&F (Nov. 10 to Nov. 25)

- 60,000 tonnes from Olam at $437.00 C&F (Dec. 10 to Dec. 25)

- 60,000 tonnes from Bunge at $444.10 C&F (Jan. 10 to Jan. 25)

Yanbu

- 60,000 tonnes from Olam at $440.00 C&F (Dec. 10 to Dec. 25)

- 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $443.36 C&F (Dec. 10 to Dec. 25)

- 65,000 tonnes from Cargill at $434.90 C&F (Jan. 10 to Jan. 25)

Dammam:

- 60,000 tonnes from ADM Hellas at $449.45 C&F (Nov. 10 to Nov. 25)

- 65,000 tonnes from Cargill at $442.05 C&F (Jan. 10 to Jan. 25)

