Saudi's SAGO buys 180,000 T of wheat from SALIC

RIYADH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO on Monday said it has purchased 180,000 tonnes of wheat through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for arrival between October 2022 and February 2023.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.