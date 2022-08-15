Commodities

Saudi's SAGO buys 180,000 T of wheat from SALIC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO on Monday said it has purchased 180,000 tonnes of wheat through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for arrival between October 2022 and February 2023.

RIYADH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO on Monday said it has purchased 180,000 tonnes of wheat through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for arrival between October 2022 and February 2023.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular