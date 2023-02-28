US Markets

Saudi's SABIC posts 94% drop in Q4 net profit on lower average sales prices

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

February 28, 2023 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) 2010.SE net profit for the fourth quarter fell 94% on lower average sales prices, the petrochemicals firm said on Tuesday.

SABIC posted a net income of 0.29 billion riyals ($77.28 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 4.97 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

Prices across its main petrochemicals segments, chemicals, polyethylene and performance polymers were lower in the fourth quarter when compared to the quarter previous, it said, adding that margins are expected to continue being under pressure in the first half of 2023, partly due to slow demand.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the year 2022 came in at 16.53 billion riyals ($4.40 billion), down 28% from the previous year.

($1 = 3.7527 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.