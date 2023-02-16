PUBM

Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO

February 16, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Rahat Sandhu and Josh Ye for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese esports company VSPO, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, said on Thursday Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought a stake worth $265 million in the company, as the kingdom continues its push in the gaming market.

Saudi's Public Investment Fund will take a minority stake in VSPO through its gaming unit Savvy Games Group and become the Chinese company's single largest shareholder, VSPO said.

Saudi has been expanding its investments in the gaming industry, taking stakes in Japan's Nintendo Co 7974.T and Swedish gaming group EmbracerEMBRACb.ST last year.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September last year has laid out a $38 billion strategy for Savvy Games Group, with the ambitious strategy of aiming to make Saudi "the ultimate global hub for the games and esports sector by 2030".

VSPO, which has sought U.S. and Hong Kong listings before, said Savvy's investment would help it accelerate the growth of mobile esports "with a particular focus" on Saudi. Savvy said the investment would help it diversify.

"This is a significant transaction for Savvy, and gives us a major foothold in the important Asia region. We are looking forward to diversifying our geographic footprint alongside VSPO," Savvy's Chief Executive Officer Brian Ward said.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru and Josh Ye; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.