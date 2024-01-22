Saudi's PIF gives initial price guidance for three-part bonds- document

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has given initial price guidance for its benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated triple-tranche bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

Saudi wealth fund has given initial guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its 5-year bonds, 175 bps over UST for its 10-year bonds and 235 bps over the same benchmark for its 30-year option, the document showed.

Citi, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan are working as joint global coordinators for bond offering, according to the document.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; editing by Jason Neely)

