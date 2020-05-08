World Markets
Saudi's PIF exploring minority stake in Reliance's Jio - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is considering to buy a minority stake in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The potential investment from Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages over $300 billion in assets, would inject money on top of the $8 billion which Jio has already raised in three deals over the past weeks.

Earlier in the day, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said it was buying a 2.3% stake in Jio for 113.67 billion rupees($1.5 billion).

Reliance had cut a $5.7 billion deal with Facebook FB.O for a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms on April 22 and a few days later, it secured a $750 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake.

Jio and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

