Saudi's NCB set for Gulf's lowest coupon on perpetual bonds with $1.25 bln deal

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, Saudi Arabia's biggest lender, sold $1.25 billion in Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Wednesday after receiving more than $4.5 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

The deal comes as Gulf borrowers line up debt sales following the lull around the U.S. election and winter holidays, setting up what could be another record year of issuance.

Bahrain sold $2 billion in three-tranche bonds on Wednesday that attracted more than $10.15 billion in orders.

NCB sold the bonds at 3.5%, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed, the lowest-ever launch yield for perpetual bonds out of the Gulf.

It had said on an investor call it was seeking to raise $1 billion through the sukuk, two financial sources said.

NCB, majority owned directly and indirectly by the Saudi government, will use the sukuk to bolster its Tier 1 capital and for general corporate purposes.

Citi C.N, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, MUFG 8306.T, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L arranged the deal.

Last year, NCB entered a binding merger agreement with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE that will make it the Gulf's third-largest lender by assets after Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

