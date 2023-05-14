News & Insights

World Markets

Saudi's Morabaha Marina aims to raise up to $83.4 million in IPO -statement

May 14, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Morabaha Marina Financing Company said on Sunday it is seeking to raise up to $83.4 million in an initial public offering on the Tadawul .TASI exchange to strengthen its capital base and support future growth.

The independent non-bank finance institution plans to sell a 30% stake, or 21.4 million shares, in a price range between 13 riyals ($3.47) and 14.6 riyals per share, implying a total offer size of 278.6 million riyals ($74.29 million) to 312.9 million riyals, it said in a statement.

The final offer price is expected to be announced on May 21 following an institutional bookbuilding process. The company did not disclose an expected trading date.

Net proceeds from the share sale will be used to strengthen the company's capital base to support future growth.

Morabaha Marina Financing Company offers Sharia-compliant financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.