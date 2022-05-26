Saudi's ATC fuel oil exports from Yanbu to Asia jump in May - data

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC), the trading arm of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, has more than doubled fuel oil shipments from Yanbu to Asia in May from April, according to Refinitiv and market sources.

High-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) is typically exported from Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia. Exports from Yanbu to Asia picked up only at the start of this year, as refinery margins and run rates improved versus last year.

The rise in Saudi exports to Asia has partly depressed cash differentials to two-month lows in mid-May, after hitting a 29-month high in mid-April, Reuters data showed. FO380-SIN-DIF

ATC is exporting 240,000 tonnes of HSFO from Yanbu to Asia in May, up from 90,000 tonnes in April, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.

The timing of the increase in loadings was unusual as Middle East producers typically keep fuel oil for domestic use ahead of an expected surge in utility demand during summer, market sources said.

Saudi Aramco and ATC did not respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia is a regular exporter of fuel oil to Asia, with monthly volumes averaging at about 297,000 tonnes per month in 2021 and 481,000 tonnes per month in the first five months of 2022.

"Aramco is bringing in more HSFO into the east these days," said a Singapore fuel oil trader, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"The market has come off tremendously, pricing in Russian inflows which are also making their way here."

Russia is the world's largest fuel oil exporter and the Russia-Ukraine invasion had sparked concerns over a shortfall in global fuel oil supply.

Tankers carrying fuel oil from Yanbu to Asia in May and June (as of May 26):

Vessel

Vessel IMO

Load Port

Departure Date

Discharge Port

Arrival Date

Volume (KT)

Charterer

PS TRIESTE

9473054

Yanbu

25/5/2022

Singapore

9/6/2022

80.00

ATC

CATALAN SEA

9577044

Yanbu

14/5/2022

Singapore

31/5/2022

80.00

ATC

KALAHARI

9410882

Yanbu

2/5/2022

Singapore

26/5/2022

80.00

ATC

AL MAHFOZA

9271365

Yanbu

18/4/2022

Tanjung Bin

7/5/2022

45.00

ATC

AL MAHFOZA

9271365

Yanbu

18/4/2022

Singapore

5/5/2022

45.00

ATC

Source: Refinitiv

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Florence Tan and Rashmi Aich)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com;))

