Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank 2022 net profit rises 16% on higher operating income

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

January 30, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 16% rise in its full-year net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates as it registered higher operating income.

The bank made 17.15 billion riyals ($4.57 billion) in 2022, up from 14.75 billion riyals in 2021, it said in a bourse filing. Two analysts predicted a profit of 16.88 billion riyals for last year, according to Refinitiv.

Al Rajhi made 4.4 billion riyals in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations, compared with 4 billion riyals in the same period last year.

The bank attributed its annual results on higher operating income - which rose 11% helped by net financing and investment income - fees from banking services, exchange income and other operating income.

Loans and advances last year stood at 568.34 billion riyals, gaining 25.5% over 2021, while deposits rose 10.3% to 564.93 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7536 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.