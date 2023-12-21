Saudi's Acwa Power, Uzbekistan sign agreement for 800 mw renewable project -SPA

CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Acwa power company has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan to implement an 800 megawatts renewable energy and integrated green hydrogren project, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The signing of the agreement came after a meeting between Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kochkarov, SPA added.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab)

